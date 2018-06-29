Missourians See a Summertime Slump in Gas Prices

MISSOURI - As vacationers hit the road, gas prices typically climb during the summer months. That's not the case this year. GasBuddy.com reports Missourians have seen a downward trend in prices over the past three months. Thursday's gas prices stood at $3.22 in Missouri.

In January, Missourians were paying just over $3 for gas. Prices peaked on March 24 at $3.80 per gallon and have been falling ever since. Columbia gas prices are as low as $3.19.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported nationwide gas prices are 6.6 percent lower than they were last year.