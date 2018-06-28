Missourians to Vote on New Veterans Lottery Ticket

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri voters will decide whether state lottery officials should create a separate ticket to fund veterans' programs.

The Senate voted 27-4 on Thursday to send the proposal to the November general election ballot. It passed the House earlier this year.

Supporters say revenue from sales of the lottery ticket would provide a dedicated funding source for cash-strapped veterans' homes. Opponents question whether the new ticket will siphon revenue from education, which currently is the sole beneficiary of Missouri lottery proceeds.

State officials project that overall sales wouldn't increase if the new ticket is created, potentially causing some money to be diverted from public schools and universities.

If passed by voters, lottery officials would begin selling the ticket in 2015.