Missourians turn out in record numbers for Tuesday's primary

JEFFERSON CITY – More than 1.5 million registered Missouri voters turned out to the presidential primary Tuesday, surpassing the previous state primary record of 1.4 million in 2008, according to early figures.

Secretary of State Jason Kander announced the unofficial voter turnout on Tuesday was 38.86 percent, passing the 36 percent mark that was set at the 2008 primary.

"I want to thank the Missourians who made it to the polls to participate in our democracy and make their voices heard yesterday," Kander said. "I especially want to thank the local election authorities and poll workers for their hard work in the days leading up to the election and especially on Election Day itself."

Not included in the unofficial turnout numbers are provisional and overseas absentee ballots, which will be tallied when the election is certified. According to state law, final results will be certified approximately four weeks after election day.