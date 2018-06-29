Missourians Warned About National Email Scam

JEFFERSON CITY - State Treasurer Clint Zweifel is warning Missourians about a national email scam.

The scam claims an audit by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrations (NAUPA) found the recipient of the email is owed millions of dollars in unclaimed property.

The person sending the emails is a fake person who claims their name is Alexis James, the regional auditor of the NAUPA. The email asks for the recipients' full name, email and phone number. The message ends with "I completely trust you to keep this proposition absolutely confidential." Here's one example of the fraudulent email.

Zweifel, who is a member of the NAUPA, said the name of the person sending the email and the amount of money discovered through the fake audit could vary.

He said there are currently no reports of the scam affecting any Missourians but he said "Having information and being educated on it is often the best way to protect yourself from it ultimately."

"If anyone gets a phone call about unclaimed property they should stop, say thank you and take the time to call my office first and check with me. We can let you know if you have unclaimed property." Zweifel said.

Another way to find out if you have unclaimed property is to visit ShowMeMoney.com.