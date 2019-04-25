Missourians wear denim to support awareness of sexual violence

COLUMBIA - People wanting to draw attention to sexual violence made more than a fashion statement by wearing denim on Wednesday.

Denim Day started after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction, saying the victim had been wearing her jeans too tight.

MU student Amy Snow said she wore denim on Wednesday to advocate for consent.

"Consent doesn't mean that your jeans are too tight or your heels are too high or you are wearing too much makeup," Snow said "It's a yes or a no and I think that's really relevant and really important especially for students to stand out and have a voice."

The campaign works to end destructive attitudes about sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape.

The executive director of True North Women's Shelter, Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger, said Denim Day is a way for the community to support survivors of sexual assault and sexual violence.

"As a collective voice, it is important we stand together and say we will not stand for this anymore and that we will not put up with this anymore; that we understand what our rights are and that we want moving forward a better future," she said.

True North Women's Shelter encourages women dealing with domestic and sexual violence to call its help line at 800-548-2480.