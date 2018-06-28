Mistaken Tax Assessments Sent in STL

2007

AP-MO--Tax Assessments,0061Mistaken tax assessments sent to some in St. Louis County CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- Mistakes were made on about ten-thousand St. Louis County property assessments, but the error will NOT end up saving owners any money. County Revenue Director Eugene Leung says the homes were undervalued using 2006 data. He blames bad coding data for the mistakes. Corrected notices will be going out in the mail this week. (KMOX, Michelle Wirth) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-11-07 1133EDT