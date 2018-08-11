Mistakenly released homicide suspect faces new felony charge

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City homicide suspect who was mistakenly released from jail faces a new felony charge because authorities allege he was in possession of a stolen assault rifle when he was recaptured.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Malcolm Johnson was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a firearm. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Johnson had been jailed in Jackson County in a deadly 2014 shooting before he was mistakenly released in February. Court documents say that when Independence police found him last month, he was passed out in the back of a parked truck with the rifle next to him and ammunition in his pocket.

Johnson reportedly lied about his identity before police discovered he was wanted in Raytown for second-degree murder.