Mistrial Declared in St. Louis County Shaken Baby Death

CLAYTON (AP) - A woman charged with murder in the death of a toddler in 2011 will not go on trial this week as scheduled after her attorney was injured in an accident.

A mistrial was declared in St. Louis County on Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of 31-year-old Jennifer M. Winkler, of Eureka. Her attorney, Neil Bruntrager, suffered a concussion during a fall. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Bruntrager was treated and released at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Winkler is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the shaking death of 13-month-old Lily Annabella Rieger. The girl was injured while Winkler was at her home watching Lily.