Mistrial declared in St. Louis fatal shooting case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to agree on a verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a homeless man five years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis Circuit Judge James Sullivan ended Willie C. Robertson's trial Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

It wasn't immediately clear if prosecutors planned to retry 63-year-old Robertson.

Authorities allege Robertson shot and killed 53-year-old Archie Lee McElroy in September 2012.

Robertson testified this week that he shot McElroy in self-defense while working as a security guard at a downtown church that serves the homeless. Robertson insisted McElroy threatened to kill him at the church a week earlier after he kicked McElroy out for being drunk and belligerent.