Mistrial in Central Missouri Man's Arson Case

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Monday, June 30 2014 Jun 30, 2014 Monday, June 30, 2014 2:16:36 PM CDT June 30, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

CARROLLTON (AP) - The trial of a central Missouri man accused of setting his wife and home on fire has been rescheduled for October after a mistrial was declared.

Willard Hunt of Higbee is charged with arson, domestic assault and armed criminal action in the July 2013 fire that left his wife with severe burns and destroyed their home.

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman told The Moberly Monitor-Index the mistrial was declared Thursday after testimony from the fire marshal who oversaw the investigation. Fusselman said the testimony indicated that prosecutors had not received some reports pertaining to the investigation.

Prosecutors say Hunt poured gasoline on his wife, Connie Hunt, who suffered burns over 40 percent of her body.

Hunt's trial was rescheduled for Oct. 14 in Carroll County Circuit Court.

 

