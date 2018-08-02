Mitch Morse a candidate for Senior CLASS Award

COLUMBIA - Missouri offensive lineman Mitch Morse has been named as one of 30 candidates for the 2014 Senior CLASS Award in college football.

It recongizes a senior NCAA Division One FBS player every year who showcases excellence in community, character, classroom and competition.

Morse has been very involved with the Columbia community, volunteering at the children's hospital, the food bank and taking part in Mizzou's Men4Men program.

Morse, a co-captain on the Tigers, has made 28 starts in his last three years at right and left tackle.

He's already earned his degree from the University of Missouri, graduating with a 3.61 grade point average in hospitality management.

He's now a graduate student, studying in the Positive Coaching Program.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed down to 10 finalists halfway through the season, and then an official ballot will be distributed to the media, coaches and fans to select a winner.

That winner will then be announced in January.