Mitt Romney asks Todd Akin to Step Down

WASHINGTON - Mitt Romney said Republican candidate Todd Akin should exit Senate race in Mo. Romney is the latest public figure to call for Akin to step down following Akin's assertion on Monday that pregnancy would not occur from a "legitimate rape."

Romney acknowledged a statement from a group of current and former Missouri legislators who urged Akin to drop his bid against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

"I think he should accept their counsel and exit the Senate race," Romney said.

American Crossroads President and CEO Steven Law also released a statement calling for Akin to exit the race:



"Rep. Akin faces a simple choice: Will he help Democrats hold the McCaskill seat and potentially the Senate majority by staying in the race, or will he help Republicans defeat Barack Obama's most reliable ally in the Senate by getting out?"

Akin could withdraw from the race by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, but he has announced he will not drop out of the race, calling the demands an "overreaction."