Mitt Romney To Visit St. Louis

Romney is making a campaign stop at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. Romney is considered a leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. He will be conducting press interviews during his stop at the airport. A press release from Romney's campaign says he will also attend a campaign dinner in St. Louis, although the release does not say where the private event will be held.