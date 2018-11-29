Mizzou Adds Shane Rector to Nationally Ranked Class

COLUMBIA -- Head Coach Frank Haith added a fifth member to his nationally-ranked recruiting class on Monday as Shane Rector, a 6-foot, 175-pound point guard from South Kent School in South Kent, Connecticut signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of Missouri and play for the Tigers next season.



Considered one of the top players in New York City, Rector averaged a team-leading 17.4 points and 7.1 assists for South Kent as a senior and developed into one of the country's top distributors during his one season of play in Connecticut.



"We are so excited to be able to add a player of Shane's caliber to our recruiting class and his ability to attack the rim and create for his teammates fits well with how we like to play," Head Coach Frank Haith said. "Shane is also a capable scorer, but he is similar to Wes (Clark) in that he has a knack for making those around him better and that's what we want in our point guards."



Rector began his career at St. Raymond's High School in Bronx, N.Y., and led the Ravens to their first CHSAA Class AA city championship since 2004. St. Ray's finished the year 21-10 and Rector averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 assists, while being named to the CHSAA All-Tournament Team. He was also named an all-league pick as a junior.



"With Phil's departure to the NBA Draft we focused on bringing in a second point guard and the friendship Wes (Clark) and Shane (Rector) have is certainly a bonus, because we like to play two point guards together during the course of a ball game," Haith said. "When you look at this class as a whole we were able to fill a number of needs and continue to balance out our classes for the future."



The three-star point guard (Rivals.com) finished his senior season by being selected to play in the 2013 Jordan Brand Classic's Regional Game. He scored 12 points and dished eight assists in 22 minutes, leading his club to a 114-102 win at Barclays Center on April 13.



Rector joins the four-member signing class of Wes Clark, Torren Jones, Jonathan Williams, III and Keanau Post and has Missouri's recruiting class ranked among the Top 20 nationally.