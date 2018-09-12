Mizzou Alum Recounts Ground Zero Celebration

COLUMBIA - An MU alum living in New York City attended gatherings around the World Trade Center site following news of Osama Bin Laden's deaths, and gave his firsthand account to KOMU 8 News on Monday.

Suvro Banerji, a University of Missouri graduate, arrived at the site of Ground Zero within 30 minutes of the President's announcement of Osama Bin Laden's death late Sunday night. Banerji said celebrations around the World Trade Center site were "mostly cheerful," with people carrying American flags, signing the National Anthem, and yelling the Pledge of Allegiance.

He also talked to people directly effected by the 9/11 attacks. One couple was crying in a corner over their father, a firefighter who died in the attacks. He also saw a lot of firefighters and NYPD officers who worked on September 11.

The celebration continued into Monday morning. Banerji expected Mayor Bloomberg and other officials to be there sometime Monday. He also thought most New Yorkers would be stopping by Monday on their way to work.