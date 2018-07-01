Mizzou and Arkansas State Agree to Football Series

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri has wrapped up its search for a final opponent for its 2013 football schedule, as Mizzou and Arkansas State University have agreed to a home-and-home series, with games in 2013 and 2015. This season's game will be played in Columbia on Sept. 28th, with the return game scheduled for Sept. 12, 2015 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Kickoff times for all 2013 Mizzou Football games will not be set until SEC television selections are made this summer.



Arkansas State is coming off a 10-3 season which saw the Red Wolves claim the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Arkansas State concluded their 2012 season with a 17-13 win over 25th-ranked Kent State in the GoDaddy.com Bowl in January. Mizzou and Arkansas State have played twice previously, with the Tigers claiming wins in 2004 (52-20 in Columbia) and 2005 (44-17 in Kansas City).



"We're very pleased to finish out our 2013 schedule with a quality opponent such as Arkansas State," said Executive Associate Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. "Due to recent changes in the Sun Belt Conference, we were able to secure this game, and we appreciate the efforts of Arkansas State's administration in making this happen," he said.



Mizzou's 2012 schedule was ranked as the most difficult in the nation, according to the Sagarin Rankings, and Head Coach Gary Pinkel's troops will face off in 2013 against eight teams which reached bowl games last year (the 11 FBS opponents were a combined 41 games over .500 in 2012). The Tigers will open up their second year as part of the Southeastern Conference on Aug. 31st with a home game against Murray State of the Football Championship Subdivision, then play host to Toledo (9-4 in 2012) on Sept. 7th. Following an off week, Mizzou will hit the road for the first time to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (4-8) in Bloomington, Ind. on Sept. 21st. Non-conference action will conclude with the aforementioned Arkansas State visit to Faurot Field on Sept. 28th.



The Tigers then hit the road for two straight games to begin SEC play, with away contests at Vanderbilt (9-4) on Oct. 5th, followed by a game at Georgia (12-2) on Oct. 12th. That sets up a three-game homestand, as Mizzou will welcome Florida (11-2) on Oct. 19th, South Carolina (11-2) for Homecoming on Oct. 26th and Tennessee (5-7) on Nov. 2nd. A pair of road games surround an open date on Nov. 16th, as the Tigers will play at Kentucky (2-10) on Nov. 9th and at Ole Miss (7-6) on Nov. 23rd. Thanksgiving Weekend football will return to Faurot Field as the regular season will conclude with a Nov. 30th matchup between the Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies (11-2).



Mizzou averaged 67,476 at Faurot Field in 2012 for seven home games - its biggest average since 1980 (67,602 avg.).