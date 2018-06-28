Mizzou and Oklahoma State Fans Work Together to Help Community

DALLAS - Dozens of Tigers and Cowboys fans put aside their differences Friday morning to help north Texas. The fans volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank in an effort to help the area's hungry.

"In all honesty, everybody comes and volunteers during the holidays, but it's always after the holidays where we need volunteers," Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Green said. Green said about one in four kids in north Texas goes hungry each day.

Volunteers said helping out the community is a 'thank you' to the Dallas area for hosting Cotton bowl fans.

"We took time to serve the community that is welcoming us for a short period of time," Mizzou student Carly Love said.

University of Missouri Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Cathy Scroggs was also one of the volunteers at the food bank. She said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support from Mizzou fans.