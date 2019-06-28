Mizzou announces Meet the Tigers date

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou athletics department announced Thursday that the annual Meet the Tigers event will be held Saturday, August 10.

Meet the Tigers is a chance for fans to get pictures and autographs with Tiger football players and coaches.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. inside the Devine Pavilion.

The Tigers will kick off their season three weeks later on August 31 at Wyoming.