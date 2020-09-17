Mizzou Arena will serve as polling place in November

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Arena will serve as a polling place for Boone County residents on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Mizzou Arena will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to an announcement on the MU Athletics website. The announcement claims the arena will be one of the largest polling places in the state.

According to the Boone County Clerk's office, the Arena will serve precincts 1E, 1I, 6B, 6F and Central 2. Those precincts include the majority of the MU campus and the southern part of the East Campus neighborhood, according to this precinct map.

According to the release, Mizzou Athletics will provide voter registration information and community resources to student-athletes, coaches and staff through the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice.

Mizzou basketball players took to Twitter today to announce the news.