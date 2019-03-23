Mizzou Asks Feds to Adjust Football Spending Data

By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The University of Missouri says it overestimated its annual football expenses by $5 million last year. A data entry error bumped the school's annual football expenses in 2009-2010 from $13.76 million to more than $20 million during the most recent fiscal year.

That increase would have elevated Missouri into the top 20 of the sport's most free-spending programs and past such schools as Oregon, Southern California and Nebraska.

An updated Equity in Athletics Disclosure report to the U.S. Department of Education now lists Missouri's football expenses from last year at $14.99 million. That ranks 48th nationally among programs from the six major conferences and Notre Dame.

