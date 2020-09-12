Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season

COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced no tailgating for the 2020 football season Friday in an email to fans.

The emails states tailgating will be prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces "in effort to ensure the health and well-being of its fans, student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and students."

Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said it was a difficult decision to make.

"However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season," Sterk said.

The email states the decision was based on the guidance of public health officials and MU and MU Health Care's own infectious disease experts.

Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward said this means no tailgating anywhere; including grassy or landscaped areas, sidewalks, streets, parking lots or parking structures.

Mizzou Athletics announced last month that Memorial Stadium will open the 2020 season with no more than 25 percent of its capacity in order to provide fans with a socially-distanced game-day experience.

The ticket office is in the final stages of reseating Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season.

Mizzou Athletics officials want to remind fans that plans for the 2020 season are subject to change before and during the season along with updates to public health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.