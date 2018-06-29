Mizzou Athletics announces renovations for Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - This offseason, the Missouri Tigers basketball team has already seen the arrival of a new head coach.

Now, it will get to play in a newly renovated stadium.

Mizzou Athletics announced plans for renovations to Mizzou Arena that are scheduled to be finished by the start of this season.

The renovations include a new video board, improvements to the facility's entryway and upgrades to the team's locker room.

A private gift helped fund the $1.5 million project.