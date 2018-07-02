Mizzou Athletics Announces Zou Crew Student Trip to LSU

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics and Head Basketball Coach Frank Haith announced that the school will take 30 members of the Zou Crew leadership core, Missouri Basketball's official student fan group, to Baton Rouge, this week when the nationally-ranked Tigers battle LSU at the Pete Maravich Center on Wednesday.



Coordinated through the University's Office of Campus Activities, the leadership core of the Zou Crew was tasked with the selection process for the trip.



"We are all so excited that the students have been given the opportunity to travel with the Mizzou Men's Basketball Team," Assistant Director of Student Life Kathy Murray said. "It will allow them to support the team, and to learn about what goes on behind the scenes when a major athletic program travels. The Zou Crew leadership can't wait to bring Mizzou spirit to Baton Rouge and see the Missouri Tigers face LSU!"



"We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity and I wish we could take our entire student section to Baton Rouge," Haith said. "Our students give our team so much energy when we play here at home and this is a fun way to thank them and really recognize all of our students for how much they mean to our basketball program."



The traveling students were asked to get prior approval from their teachers before missing class on Wednesday and must be in good academic standing.



"Academics are priority No. 1 for us," Haith said. "Our team had above a 3.0 grade-point average last semester and I want to make sure the traveling students get proper consent before missing any class, just like our students-athletes will do."



"We are really looking forward to this trip," said Zou Crew Director Aaron Sternecker. "It's a great opportunity to show the team how much we care and help to bring the energy from home on the road. It will also be fun just to get to experience the "life" that they live on the road."



Mizzou is a perfect 12-0 at home this year when playing in front of the Zou Crew and will look for a third consecutive SEC win on Wednesday. Game time in Baton Rouge, La., is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised live on the SEC Network.