Mizzou Athletics facilities tabbed for November election

COLUMBIA -- Boone County will choose either Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center to serve as a central polling location for the upcoming election.

The move comes as cities across America address election day safety concerns due to COVID-19.

"The conversation turned toward, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could have one of the large places like Mizzou Arena house a polling place, get more people involved, and have a good accessible place that has good parking and can handle a lot of voters'," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

The size of Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes center is of significant importance, because it will allow for more effective social distancing on Election Day.

Social distancing and other COVID-related safety measures will be a main priority for Boone County, where cases of the virus have continued to rise. There are currently over 1,000 active cases in the county.

"We always have a central polling location at the Boone County Government Center," Lennon said. "But for a large election like this, where we know we're going to have a huge amount of turnout, we wanted to make sure that we had as many routes available for voters to make their voice heard."

The decision to establish a new polling location coincides with calls from MU student athletes for social justice reform.

MU students joined the student athletes last Wednesday in a march across campus to demand change.

The student athletes are echoing calls from professional athletes, like those in the NBA, who are calling for arenas nationwide to be used as polling locations in November.

The athletes believe that this is a small but tangible step in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"We've gotten support from the athletic department, we've heard from a lot of the coaches there," Lennon said. "It's just kind of been this really wonderful evolution."

The new location will be available for anyone who is registered to vote in Boone County.