Mizzou Athletics Names Tami Chievous Associate Athletics Director

COLUMBIA -- University of Missouri Director of Athletics Mike Alden announced that Tami Chievous has been named the department's new Associate Athletics Director for Academic Services.

Nearing the completion of her 12th year at Mizzou, Chievous has helped the Mizzou men's and women's basketball programs and softball program to unprecedented classroom achievement and served as the assistant director for Academic Services during a run of program-wide success in the classroom and involvement in the Columbia community.

Chievous takes over for former Associate Athletics Director Joe Scogin, who accepted a position at the University of Tennessee to become Senior Associate Athletics Director for the Thornton Athletics Student Life Center.

"We are all so excited that Tami will be leading our Academic Services team," Director of Athletics Mike Alden said. "Tami played an integral role in our numerous academic successes over the past 12 years, not just with our basketball programs, but each of our 20 sports. In speaking with our student-athletes and our coaches, it was clear the respect they have for Tami and her team, and we are excited about the future of this program."

"Tami will provide outstanding leadership to an important program within our department," Executive Associate Athletics Director Bryan Maggard said. "Her vision, relationships with the MU community, and understanding of the industry are just a few of the many assets she will bring to the Director role."

In her new role Chievous will have oversight of the Academic Support component of the Total Person Program and will serve as the chief liaison with campus departments and Deans' offices. The Total Person Program provides comprehensive academic and professional development resources to more than 500 student-athletes.

During her tenure at Missouri Chievous has assisted in a run of tremendous academic success as student-athletes have achieved record Graduation Rates, Academic Progress Rates, and grade point averages. Since 2006 MU has consistently been at the top of the SEC and Big 12 in Academic Progress Rates and Graduation Rates and has also led all public BCS institutions in Academic Progress Rates.

"I'm thrilled for Tami and this is a well-deserved promotion," Head Basketball Coach Frank Haith said. "Tami has done a phenomenal job with our program and she has the ultimate respect of our student-athletes and our coaching staff. I could not be happier for Tami, Derrick, Tahki, Aven and Malia."

"We are looking forward to working with Tami, she has a well-documented proven track record for doing great work at Mizzou," Head Coach Gary Pinkel said. "We take great pride in our academic achievements within our football program, and we will always place that at the top of our priorities. Tami certainly shares that same passion and commitment, and we expect to do great things together."

Leading up to this opportunity, Chievous was selected to participate in the Chancellor's Emerging Leaders Program and then was honored to be part of the Administrative Leadership Development Program for the University of Missouri System. Chievous has also broadened her scope at Mizzou with her involvement in various campus committees include serving as the co-chair of the Chancellor's Diversity Initiative MLK committee. She also teaches SSC 1150, a first-year student learning strategies and development course. She is currently a member for National Academic Advising Associate and serves as a mentor for new academic coordinators.