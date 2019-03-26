Mizzou Athletics officially files appeal to NCAA sanctions

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri filed an appeals brief with the NCAA appeals committee.

In the brief, Mizzou said the penalties were contrary to the NCAA case precedent. Mizzou also said the penalties were not supported or appropriate for the violations, and that they could have an adverse effect on future NCAA enforcement.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions has 30 days to respond to the appeal. After the response an in-person hearing date will be set for Mizzou to appear before the appeals committee.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions imposed penalties on Mizzou's football, baseball and softball teams late January. The penalties include a postseason ban for the three teams in the 2019-2020 season, as well as a reduction in scholarships and recruiting.