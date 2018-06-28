Mizzou Athletics receives another gift for south end zone facility

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Monday, February 13 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13, 2017 4:14:00 PM CST February 13, 2017 in Sports
By: Matt Antonic, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Athletic Department has received a new gift toward the new south end zone facility at Faurot Field. An anonymous donor contributed $2 million towards the facility, scheduled to open ahead of the 2019 football season.

This gift marks the ninth, seven-figure gift contributed toward the project in the past eight months, a fiscal record year for Mizzou Athletics. The project, currently pending approval from the Board of Curators, has raised over $46 million to date. The project's final cost is estimated to be $96.7 million.

“We’re really excited to continue the momentum from our donors, and coming on the heels of the Board’s action last week, this is great news,” said Mizzou Head Football Coach Barry Odom. “We are very grateful to the Board of Curators for their support of this project, and I’m looking forward to working with the Populous team as we design a facility that will be one of the best in the country.”

 

 

