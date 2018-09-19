Mizzou Athletics Releases 2012 Football Ticket Information

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Athletic Department announced single game tickets for the three non-conference football home games will go on sale to the public on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The games are against Southeastern Louisiana on September 1, Arizona State on September 15 (limited availability) and Syracuse on November 17.

Tickets will initially only be available for online purchase at MUTigers.com. Fans will also be able to order ticket by phone (1-800-CAT-PAWS or 884-7297) or by visiting the Mizzou Ticket Office beginning Monday.



Mizzou also announced tickets for the four Southeastern Conference games will go on sale in August. Tickets for the games against Georgia on September 8, Vanderbilt on October 6, Alabama on October 13 and Kentucky on October 27 games will be limited.

Beginning August 8, Tiger Scholarship Fund members at designated levels will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to SEC games, followed by Mizzou Football season ticket holders. Additional information on the TSF donor and season ticket holder presale will be released by August 6.



If tickets remain, SEC games will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 24 beginning at 6 p.m. online at MUTigers.com. Tickets will be available by phone and at the Mizzou Ticket Office beginning on Monday, August 27 at 8 a.m.