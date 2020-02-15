Mizzou Baseball beats Jacksonville State 10-4 in 2020 opener

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - Mizzou Baseball(1-0) was victorious Friday afternoon when they opened their 2020 season with a 10-4 victory over Jacksonville State at Rudy Abbott Field.

Five tigers recorded an RBI in balanced offensive attack, led by junior Chad McDaniel and freshman Seth Halvorsen with multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts at the plate.

Mizzou produced double-digit runs for the first time since May 5, 2019, at Tennessee and their most runs on opening day since February 2011.

Game two of Mizzou and Jacksonville State's three-game series is scheduled for 3 P.M. Saturday afternoon.