Mizzou Baseball continues hot start with Doubleheader Sweep

MILLINGTON, Tennessee - Missouri baseball made it five consecutive wins with a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader vs. the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The Tigers won game one in dramatic fashion with junior Josh Lester hitting a walk-off home run to give Missouri the 3-2 win. The pitching of freshman Tanner Houck and junior Breckin Williams held the Flames at bay with a 2-1 victory in the second game.

The Tigers now stand at 9-1, their best ten-game start since the 1993 season. Four wins have come by just one run and three have come via a walk-off hit.

Mizzou opened the scoring in game one with an RBI double from Jake Ring and a sacrifice bunt from Josh Lester to make it 2-0 Tigers in the third inning.

Reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week Reggie McClain took to the hill in game one for the Tigers, matching a career-high ten strikeouts over seven innings. His ERA now stands at 0.38 on the year.

UIC knotted the game at 2 with designated hitter Tyler Detmer lacing a double down the left field line to score a run, and ended McClain's shutout inning streak at 22.0 innings, the longest by a Tigers pitcher since Aaron Crow threw 42.2 shutout innnings in a row in 2008. A two-out single from first baseman Jeff Boehm tied the game for the Flames.

Junior Austin Tribby and Williams worked a perfect eighth and ninth inning on the mound, setting up Lester's walk-off solo home run to win the game for the Tigers.

In game two, sophomore Ryan Howard and freshman Brett Bond scored on an RBI groundout and single respectively to open a 2-0 lead for Mizzou in the first inning.

Houck impressed on the mound, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out three on the day.

UIC threatened in the eighth inning with third baseman Mickey McDonald crushing a solo home run to bring the Flames within one, but Williams shut down UIC in the ninth for his SEC-leading fifth save of the year to give Missouri the 2-1 win.

Missouri faces UIC in the series finale Sunday at 10:00 a.m. CT.