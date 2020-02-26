Mizzou baseball defeats Utah

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Utah Utes 3-2 on Saturday.

The Tigers edged out the Utes in a close game thanks to Brandt Belk and Peter Zimmerman.

Zimmerman and Belk both had home runs for the Tigers. Belk hit a sacrifice fly which ended up winning the game for Mizzou.

Missouri will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Sunday in the Kleberg Bank College Classic.