Mizzou Baseball Drops Braggin' Rights Game

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 02 2013 Apr 2, 2013 Tuesday, April 02, 2013 9:57:33 PM CDT April 02, 2013 in Tiger Talk

ST. LOUIS - Mizzou (9-16, 2-7) saw its six-game winning streak against Illinois (18-7) end as the Illini took this year's Braggin' Rights matchup by a 6-2 tally Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Tiger starter Jace James threw five innings, allowed four runs and struck out three in his outing. Jake Ivory scored Mizzou's first run, and he went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a double at the plate in the contest. Dane Opel extended his on-base streak to 18 games, a career high mark, with an infield single.

Both teams went scoreless in the first, with Mizzou threatening as Dylan Kelly walked and Ivory wore a pitch, but both were left stranded. Illinois put two on with no outs in the second thanks to back-to-back singles by David Kerian and Thomas Lindauer, but James induced three flyouts to end the frame scoreless. Bats went quiet for the rest of the first three innings for both teams, locked in a 0-0 tie.

The Illini put Jordan Parr on second with one out after a walk and a fielder's choice in the fourth, and a throwing error on a stolen base attempt allowed Illinois to take a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Ivory doubled with one out in the fourth, and Josh Lester hit him in with two outs on a single to center to tie the game.

James worked around a one-out double in the top of the fifth for Illinois, holding the visiting team scoreless. Mizzou went down in order in the sixth, and the Illini struck in the sixth with a two-run triple from Kerian for a 3-1 lead. Mizzou went to Breckin Williams with a runner on third and no outs, and a sacrifice fly put Illinois ahead 4-1.

Illinois turned a single into a run with two outs in the seventh, as Justin Parr stole second and third before coming in to score on a throwing error for a 5-1 edge. Mizzou put two on in the seventh, a Dillon Everett leadoff single and an Opel two-out infield single, but both were stranded. After a scoreless top of the eighth, Keaton Steele doubled for Mizzou with one out, but he was left stranded. The Illini added on to their lead in the ninth, finishing with a 6-1 lead. Brannon Champagne got his first hit of the year to lead off the bottom of the ninth, a double to center, and he came around to score to make it 6-2.

Mizzou takes on Georgia this weekend in a critical SEC series.

