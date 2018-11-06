Mizzou Baseball Drops Season Opener

HATTIESBURG, MS -- The Missouri Tigers baseball team opened its season Friday with a 5-2 loss to non-conference foe Southern Mississippi.

Mizzou sent junior left-hander Rob Zastryzny to the mound while the Golden Eagles countered with senior right-hander and preseason All-American Andrew Pierce.

USM struck first, but newcomer Keaton Steele tied the game for MU in the top of the third with an RBI single. USM retook the lead on a two-run single after Zastryzny walked back-to-back batters to start the sixth inning and then broke the game open in the seventh with two unearned runs to take a 5-1 lead.

Mizzou managed to get a run back through Kendall Keeton's ninth-inning RBI single, but the rally fell short.

Keaton went 3-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored and highly-touted freshman Alec Rash, a second round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies, pitched a perfect eighth in his college debut, striking out the first batter he faced.

Mizzou and USM play the second game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.