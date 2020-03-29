Mizzou baseball escapes Western Illinois

COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers halted the Western Illinois Leathernecks comeback attempt on Saturday, 6-5.

Konnor Ash took the mound for the Tigers in the second game of the weekend series against the Leatherbacks. The Tigers looked to follow a dominant 7-3 outing with another win at home.

Mizzou got off to a hot start, putting up six runs in the second inning. Austin James hit his second home run of the series, this time a three run homer to left field. Josh Holt Jr., Mark Vierling, Brandt Belk, Luke Mann and Blake Jackson all reached home for the Tigers.

Western Illinois was able to get some offense going in the fourth inning when right fielder Drue Galassi scored on an RBI ground out from first baseman Alex Dorethy. It continued in the sixth inning when second baseman Max Slavens hit a two run RBI single. Another run scored after two Mizzou wild pitches.

The Leatherneck offense continued to shine as third baseman Toby Allred hit an RBI single to bring the game to 6-5 in the middle of the 8th inning. Western Illinois almost came back from a 6-0 deficit, if the comeback was completed it would be their first win of the season.

The Tigers will take on the Leathernecks in the final game of the series on Sunday.