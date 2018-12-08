Mizzou baseball into Collegiate Baseball Top 30

COLUMBIA - Following a three-game sweep at Georgia to start SEC play, the Missouri Tigers baseball team has cracked the Collegiate Baseball Top 30.

The Tigers (15-4, 3-0) moved into the ranking, released Monday, at No. 26. In the USA Today Coaches Poll and National College Baseball Writers of America poll, Mizzou is recieving votes.

Missouri next plays at Taylor Stadium Tuesday against Air Force, the first of a two-game series. That begins a seven-game homestand for the Tigers.