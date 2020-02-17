Mizzou baseball lose series finale to Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - Mizzou baseball was unable to complete the sweep in an 9-8 loss to Jacksonville State on Sunday.

The Tigers took a early one-run lead to start the game, but the Gamecocks responded instantly with five runs of their own.

Mizzou woke up in the top of the second as both Mark Vierling and Tre Morris put up two-run singles to tie it up at five.

Jacksonville State held the Tigers to one run in the next four innings and took a 9-6 lead.

Mizzou started to rally, as they brought it to within one going into the ninth. The Tigers put the tying run on third, but they were unable to bring him in as they lost 9-8.

The Tigers will travel to Corpus Christi to play Kansas State as they begin the Kleberg Bank College Classic on Friday at 2 P.M.