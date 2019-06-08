Mizzou Baseball Loses 6-0 to Memphis

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, February 22 2013 Feb 22, 2013 Friday, February 22, 2013 7:26:21 PM CST February 22, 2013 in Tiger Talk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mizzou baseball's offense was stifled by Memphis starter Sam Moll as Mizzou dropped a 6-0 decision to Memphis on Friday evening (Feb. 22) at FedExPark in Memphis. The Tigers were able to get just two hits as Moll went 7.0 innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and one hit batter while striking out five while earning the win. Mizzou starter Rob Zastryzny was tagged with his second loss of the season after going just 5.1 innings, allowing 10 hits, five earned runs and one walk while striking out four.

Offensively, Mizzou got hits from just two players in the game. Dane Opel tallied a triple, the Tigers' first of the season, and Kendall Keeton posted his team-leading fourth hit of the season in the eighth inning. But the rest of the Tiger lineup struggled in the loss. Memphis tallied 14 hits in the win.

After the Tigers went 1-2-3 in the top of the first, Zastryzny retired Memphis leadoff hitter Zach Willis before giving up a one-out double to Carter White and then a two run bomb to left center to three-hole hitter Tucker Tubbs, giving Memphis a 2-0 lead. Mempis. After another 1-2-3 inning for Mizzou, Memphis threatened to score more in the second inning, but Opel gunned a runner out at the plate and then Memphis had another runner throw out on an attempted steal of home, this time by Keeton on a strike to Dylan Kelly. That sent the game to the third inning with Memphis leading, 2-0.

Mizzou got its first base runner in the third inning after Kelly led off the frame with a walk, but he was stranded on second after Scott Sommerfeld fouled out to first base. Memphis added another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Drew Griffin. Mizzou threatened to get that run back in the top of the fourth as Opel led off the frame with a triple, but two strikeouts and a pop-up by Josh Lester left Opel stranded on third and kept the game at 3-0 in favor of Memphis.

Zastryzny settled down in the bottom of the fourth, but Mizzou couldn't get any runs in the top of the fifth after another 1-2-3 inning. In fact, Mizzou had just one hit through the first six innings of the game. Memphis added two more in the sixth inning after a single and a triple off of Zastryzny, but Ryan Yuengel minimized the damage as Memphis took a 5-0 lead into the seventh inning. Memphis added another run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, but Opel threw out his second base runner at the plate in the game to keep another run off the board.

The Tigers tried to score some runs in the eighth after Moll was lifted. After Gavin Stark gave on a ride to left center that was caught, Keeton tallied his fourth hit of the season and then leadoff hitter Sal Belfonte was hit by a pitch. After a Sommerfeld strikeout, Opel was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Munson. But he struck out looking to end the threat.

Freshman Breckin Williams made his Tiger debut in the bottom of the eighth and struck out the first collegiate batter that he faced and worked around a two-out hit for an impressive debut.

Game two of the series will be contested at 2 p.m. tomorrow at FedExPark.

