Mizzou baseball moves into Top 25 and earns SEC honors

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team (22-11, 8-4 SEC) had a successful weekend over then-No. 4 Florida. Mizzou won two of three games at Taylor Stadium, which was enough to move them to No. 20 in the Baseball America Top 25 released Monday.

It was the first series victory for Missouri over a top-5 team in seven years.

Freshman pitcher Tanner Houck also earned recognition Monday, receiving SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. Houck went eight innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and no walks, with six strikeouts. The performance was enough to pick up his fifth victory of the year, leading the Tigers staff.

The Tigers will be in Knoxville for a three-game series with Tennessee starting Thursday night.