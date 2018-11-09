Mizzou Baseball Opens Fall World Series Friday

COLUMBIA -- After more than a month of conditioning workouts and fall practice, the Mizzou baseball program will conclude its fall practice session with the annual Fall World Series, which begins this Friday at Taylor Stadium. The first of the seven-game series will get underway at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free and Mizzou Tigers on Deck, the official student section of Mizzou baseball, will be on hand offering free hot chocolate and hot dogs to any fans that attend.



The Mizzou baseball squad has been separated into two separate teams, a Black Team and a Gold Team, and the two will square off in a best-of-seven series. Last year, the Gold team won in five games, taking the clincher, 10-3, as it scored five runs over the first two innings to put the game out of reach.



As the Gold Team looks to defend its title from a year ago, it drafted several Tiger regulars from last season, including the Tigers' top returning batter in Scott Sommerfeld, who hit a team-best .312 last year in 189 at-bats in 2012. Helping Sommerfeld and the rest of the Gold squad at the plate will be infielders Case Munson, Gavin Stark and Shane Segovia while the outfield will be anchored by speedster Sal Belfonte. On the mound, the Gold Team features some of the Tigers' top hurlers including sophomore John Miles and Eric Anderson who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery last spring. Jake Walsh, who spent part of last season as the Tiger closer, also drew a spot on the Gold Team.



The Black Team on paper has a lot of offensive firepower and is bolstered on the mound by last year's Friday night starter, Rob Zastryzny. There will be plenty of pop offensively for the Black Team as Mizzou's home run leader from a season ago - Dane Opel - will anchor the middle of the lineup while Michael McGraw and starting centerfielder Brannon Champagne also will play with the Black Team. Below is a complete Fall World Series schedule and rosters.



Game 1- Friday, November 2 - 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, November 3 - 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Monday, November 5 - 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Wednesday, November 7 - 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Thursday, November 8 - 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - Saturday, November 10 - 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Sunday, November 11 - 1 p.m.

Black Team Roster

Justin Byrd, Dillon Everett, Brannon Champagne, Griffin Goodrich, Gerrion Grim, Andrew Hohn, Jake Ivory, Jace James, Kendall Keeton, Michael McGraw, Nick Moore, Dane Opel, Jeff Oracion, Logan Pearson, Brandon Platts, Patrick Quintanilla, Alec Rash, Keeton Steele, Breckin Williams, Ryan Yuengel, Rob Zastryzny.



Gold Team Roster