Mizzou baseball outlasts Jacksonville State in extra innings

JACKSONVILLE, AL - The University of Missouri Tigers baseball team defeated the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks in extra innings on Saturday, 6-4.

Mizzou got off to a hot start, bringing in two runs in the first inning. Mark Vierling and Chad McDaniel both scored for the Tigers.

Jacksonville State brought three runs home in the fourth inning. Cole Frederick, Alex Webb and Isaac Alexander gave the Gamecocks the lead going into the fifth.

Alexander recorded another RBI after bringing Frederick home in the sixth inning to give the Gamecocks a 4-2 lead going into the seventh inning.

Brandt Belk hit an RBI single to bring McDaniel in for his second run of the day for the Tigers. Josh Holt Jr. recorded an RBI single to bring in Peter Zimmerman for the score to tie the game.

In the 12th inning, Belk hit a fielder's choice and brought in Vierling to take the lead for the Tigers, 5-4. Jackson Lancaster scored on a wild pitch to extend Mizzou's lead to 6-4.

Mizzou will face Jacksonville State one last time in the series on Sunday.