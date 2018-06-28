Mizzou Baseball's Harris earns weekly honor

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Baseball junior OF Trey Harris (Power Springs, Ga.) was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week, the publication announced Monday. Harris is the first Mizzou player to win the honor since pitcher Tanner Houck took home the award in March of last season.

In the Tigers five games this past week, Harris led the Tigers to a 3-2 record, slugging five home runs, including a three homer game against Kentucky on Saturday. Harris is the first Mizzou player to hit three home runs in a game since 2008. Harris also drove in eight runs during five games last week.

Harris now sits third in the SEC in home runs with 11, while leading the Tigers in homers, walks (29), RBI's (40) and slugging (.603).

The Tigers will close their six-game homestand tomorrow against Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network+.