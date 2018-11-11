Mizzou Baseball Signee Brett Graves Named Best in the State

7 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, June 03 2011 Jun 3, 2011 Friday, June 03, 2011 9:58:41 AM CDT June 03, 2011 in Sports
By: Eric Blumberg

ST. LOUIS- Future Mizzou baseball player, Brett Graves was named the Gatorade baseball player of the year for Missouri.

Graves, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pitcher, shortstop and from Francis Howell High School is a pitcher and shortstop for a team that made it to the Class 4 championships.

Graves is 9-1 with two saves and a 1.27 earned-run average in 55.1 innings this season. He has struck out 62 batters and walked 18 while allowing 35 hits.

Graves is batting .442 (46 hits in 104 at-bats) with 12 doubles, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 12 stolen bases this season.

 

 

 

