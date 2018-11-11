Mizzou baseball stays in top 25

COLUMBIA- Missouri baseball is now ranked No. 25 according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and No. 23 in RPI according to the NCAA rankings. The Tigers also began to receive votes in the USA Today Coaches Top-25 poll.

Missouri dropped two of three games against No.16 LSU on the road. Mizzou is coming off a 2-2 week after playing four games versus top-20 opponents.

The Tiger team is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the top 25 of the RPI. Mizzou is one of just four teams in the nation to rank in the national top 20 in both runs and fielding percentage. The other four teams are No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Vanderbilt and New Mexico State.

The Tigers return home and will face Arkansas State in a two game series beginning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mizzou and Arkansas State are meeting for the first time since 2013 when both teams split a two game series.