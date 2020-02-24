Mizzou baseball takes down Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Missouri baseball came back from a 4-0 deficit in the third inning to dispatch Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 8-4.

The Tigers finished the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi with two wins and one loss, moving their overall record to 4-2. They fell to Kansas State 5-1 on Friday but picked up back-to-back wins over Utah and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Saturday and Sunday.

The Islanders jumped on Missouri starter Spencer Juergens for four runs in the first three innings. Juergens, making his first collegiate start after throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Feb. 15 in Jacksonville State, allowed two runs in the first off of a wild pitch and an RBI single.

He let two more cross the plate in the third on a Tristan Welch homer and an RBI fielder's choice before being pulled in favor of Andrew Vail (W, 1-0). Vail and Spencer Miles (S, 1) locked it down from there, allowing nothing over seven innings of work.

After Juergens left the game, Missouri's offense caught fire. They tied the game with four runs in the fourth inning and took the lead for good with four more in the seventh. Each member of the Tigers' starting lineup, outside of first baseman Brandt Belk, crossed the plate exactly once on Sunday afternoon.

Missouri will stay in Corpus Christi for one more day as they get set to face the Islanders again tomorrow. They'll make a stop at McNeese State in Louisiana on Wednesday before traveling to Houston next weekend for some big-school competition at Minute Maid Park, against Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas.