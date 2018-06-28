Mizzou Baseball Takes on No. 8 Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- The Missouri Tigers baseball team begins a three-game series Friday night with the eighth-ranked Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Big 12 matchup will begin Friday at 6 p.m. CT and will conclude with a Noon CT start on Sunday.

Texas (18-7, 4-2 Big 12) will send to the hill Friday one of the top pitchers in college baseball in Taylor Jungmann. The junior righthander is 5-0 with a 0.52 ERA, having only given up three earned runs on the 2011 season. Mizzou will counter with LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-2, 2.65 ERA).

The Tigers (13-12, 1-1 Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak and have won nine of their last twelve entering Friday's contest. Each of the Tigers' last two wins have come in eleven innings, including a 2-1 win against conference foe Oklahoma. Pitching has been a major strength of late for the Mizzou staff, as it has allowed only one earned run in its last 33 innings of work.

Texas leads the all-time series with Mizzou, 29-25. The Tigers have not won a series against the Longhorns since 2008, when they took two of three at Taylor Stadium.