Mizzou baseball takes sixth straight win against Northern Illinois

COLUMBIA- Mizzou baseball improved to 10-5 on Tuesday night as they started a two-game series at home against Northern Illinois University.

Both teams came out hot with a pair of three run homers in the first inning, NIU's off the bat of Jake Dunham and the Tigers as a result of a 370-foot laser to left field from Peter Zimmermann.

The Tigers would sit in a tie until the bottom of the fifth when they were able to manufacture two more runs off of a sacrifice fly from Mark Vierling and a single up the middle from Chad McDaniel.

Mizzou would tack on their final run in the bottom of the seventh off an an error by NIU's second baseman to bring the final score to 6-3.

The Tigers pick things back up again at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday as they close out this short series against Northern Illinois University.