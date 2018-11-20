Mizzou Baseball to Face Arizona in Tucson Regional

COLUMBIA -- The 2012 Big 12 Champions learned their fate for the College World Series on Monday during the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Show. The Missouri Tigers (32-26) will be the No. 4 seed in the Tucson, Arizona regional. Mizzou will open up play on Friday at 10 P.M. on ESPNU against No. 1 seed and host Arizona (38-17).

In game one of the Tucson regional No. 3 seed Louisville (39-20) and No. 2 seed New Mexico State (35-22) will face off on Friday at 6 P.M. on ESPNU.