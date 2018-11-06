Mizzou Baseball Tops Charlotte

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou (6-5) started a home series against Charlotte (9-5) strong with a 10-4 win on Friday at Taylor Stadium.

Starting pitcher Eric Anderson gave up three runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Third baseman Conner Mach registered two RBI while going 2-for-4 at the plate. Designated hitter Scott Sommerfeld also registered two hits on the day and recorded a RBI in the victory.

The first 49'ers batter reached base on a hit, and stole second base three pitches later. After Anderson struck out the second Charlotte batter, the 49'ers scored on a single to left. The Tigers then wrapped up the inning by getting outs from the next two batters. Blake Brown led off for the Tigers with a bunt single, then reached second on a wild pitch. Brannon Champagne bunted Brown to third for Mach, whose ground ball escaped the shortstop to score Brown and tie the game at one. Dane Opel's double moved Mach to third, and Sommerfeld's ground ball to first scored both runs on a throwing error to make the score 3-1.

Mach singled to center in the second to score Dillon Everett, and the Tigers' lead grew to 4-1. Charlotte put two runs across in the third, but the inning ended with a spectacular block of the plate by Ben Turner, as he absorbed contact from the 49'ers runner and tagged him out behind the plate. Mizzou went down in order in the bottom of the frame.

Opel opened the bottom of the fifth inning by getting a hit, then Sommerfeld's infield single moved Opel up to second. Eric Garcia's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with one out for Turner, whose groundout to third scored Opel to make the score 5-3 heading to the sixth.

Reliever Jeff Emens breezed through the top of the seventh with a perfect 1-2-3 inning. The were able to add five more runs in the bottom of the inning and close out the 49'ers 10-4 to finish the game.

Game two of this four-game series takes place Saturday at 1 p.m., and it is the first game of a double-header.