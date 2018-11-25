Mizzou baseball travels to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - After dropping an SEC series against Alabama over the weekend, the Mizzou baseball team prepares for its upcoming four-game road trip, with the first game against the Missouri State Bears on Tuesday.

Missouri State enters the contest having won its last three games, completing the series sweep over Evansville last weekend. The Bears scored an impressive 25 runs over the three days. The Bears have collected 11 total wins over their last 12 games.

This will be the Tigers first game against an in-state team this season. Thus far, Mizzou is 6-4 on the road this season and 8-6 in games played away from their home soil.

The Bears do have a slight advantage over the Tigers, leading the all-time series, 29-26. Since 2014, MSU has beaten Mizzou in six of the seven last games.

Junior LHP Tyler LaPlante will get the start on the mound for the Tigers. The junior is 4-1 so far this season and has a fiery ERA of 1.50.

The Bears will start RHP Austin Knight on Tuesday night. The senior is 1-0 and has pitched just over 25 total innings for MSU.

First pitched is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.