Mizzou baseball wins final game before beginning conference play

COLUMBIA - Three Tigers- Brett Peel, Josh Lester and Chris Akmon- had two RBI apiece in Wednesday's 9-4 win over SIU-Edwardsville at Taylor Stadium.

Peel scored once and stole two bases, making his total on the year 12 which ties him for the SEC lead.

Brett Bond had two hits and scored three times in Wednesday's game, leading the team. Akmon scored twice, and Logan Pearson did as well. The Tigers scored 19 runs in their last two games, which is the highest two-game total for the Tigers since March 2012.

Mizzou had three runs in the third, all unearned, after SIUE's pitcher had a throwing error. Peel then doubled to score two more runs. SIUE fired back in the fourth, scoring off an infield single. The score was 3-1 at the middle of the fourth.

Akmon got a run back in the bottom, doubling to the left corner pushing the lead to 5-1. Lester added to the frame's score on a two-RBI single to right field making it 7-1 Tigers after four.

Rash walked SIUE's leadoff batter, and Andrew Schwaab was charged with two runs in the inning after he took over for Rash. The Tigers retaliated again, scoring twice on a wild pitch and sac fly by Trey Harris to increase their total to 9-4 after five.

Bryce Montes De Oca, the pitcher who threw a 98 mph fastball during the game, tossed two scoreless frames after entering in the eighth, sealing the 9-4 win for the Tigers in their last game before opening conference play against the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in Athens, Georgia.